Straight Line of the Day: What Is Being Auctioned? Posted by Oppo on 8 October 2024, 12:00 pm
Your soul.
My soul’s already paid for, at a much higher cost…
+
The Devil lost a golden fiddle down in Georgia so needs some quick cash.
Bacon
Potential access to Tim Walz’s hairdresser’s mother-in-law… hey, influence-garnering has a high cost…
Well, I don’t know, but it makes Lots 1 through 9A look like the Pirhana Brothers’ earlier plans.
Kumolah:
“I vow to outlaw auctions if elected, and oh btw, I will be, the CIA told me. Auctions will be outlawed until ALL Billionaires start paying their fair share, except for Democrat Billionaires that donated to my campaign…hehebagahhega (Kumolah laugh)
Access to Dominion’s software.
A mention in Joe Biden’s will
Your future.
I think we both know the answer to that question.
Nine bees, apparently.
Lithium
The rights to rescue MaryAnn!
Salvage rights on Ginger.
Salvage rights on Ginger? Because the Cap’n already wrecked her!
I’d say access to the interns, but those numbers seem mighty low…
… and here I foolishly thought they’d do OUR bidding.
That’s only about $750k per Congress critter, so that’s not it.
Possibly a Golden Corral franchise near Stacey Abrams house?