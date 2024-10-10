Straight Line of the Day: Why Would You Want Kamala Harris To Be Your President? Posted by Oppo on 10 October 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Yeah, why would you???
For the sheer entertainment value…
It’ll really screw up AI, trying to mimic her unique word salad approach to communication…
Well, the real power’s in the legislative branch anyway. It shouldn’t matter much.
On an unrelated note, I’ve been asleep for 200 years. What’d I miss?
I missed the fall of the Roman Empire.
I like handbaskets.
I’ll never get my dream car through hard work and overtime. But with Democrats in charge, I can just steal one and get away with it.
… and a college education, too!
Heck yeah! Partay!!!! Oh, I mean, Protest!!!100!!!
I own (hypothetically) stock in a gun company. Nobody sells more guns than a Democrat president.
Why Would You Want Kamala Harris To Be Your President? Because I hate my country.