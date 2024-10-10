Welcome to IMAO! We Literally Spend Most of Our Day Doing This:

There are worse places to work.

Except for The Emu.

Wait: I hear interns laughing down the hall. Gotta go.

  1. Actor on left:
    “Hey mate did you hear that Kumulah Hairless once said “My father, Donald, was named Donald because he’s the greatest Donald in the history of Donalds. Donald is a great name. I remember when I was 5 y.o. I could spell out the name with a can of alphabet soup. heheheheeheehahighugughhahebwaha.”

