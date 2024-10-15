The Magic of Media Collusion

Excellently-written article dissecting Harris and her handlers. And introduces a new, perfect phrase to describe her.

Why Can’t Harris Answer a Simple Question?

washingtonexaminer | October 11, 2024 | David Harsanyi

… Harris is a thermonuclear platitude dispenser. Few people in American history have expended so many words to say so little.

Her turns of phrase are often so cartoonishly ludicrous they should be used in college textbooks to explain what a “tautology” is to students.

“I grew up believing that children of the community are children of the community.”

“It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day.”

Normal people don’t talk this way. Harris does. All the time.

In any event, let’s just say extemporaneous speaking isn’t Harris’s strong suit, either. The presidential candidate has an uncanny ability to respond to straightforward questions in circuitous, mind-bending arrays of irrelevant non-sequiturs.