The Magic of Media Collusion

Excellently-written article dissecting Harris and her handlers. And introduces a new, perfect phrase to describe her.
Why Can’t Harris Answer a Simple Question?
washingtonexaminer | October 11, 2024 | David Harsanyi
… Harris is a thermonuclear platitude dispenser. Few people in American history have expended so many words to say so little.
Her turns of phrase are often so cartoonishly ludicrous they should be used in college textbooks to explain what a “tautology” is to students.
“I grew up believing that children of the community are children of the community.”
“It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day.”
Normal people don’t talk this way. Harris does. All the time.
In any event, let’s just say extemporaneous speaking isn’t Harris’s strong suit, either. The presidential candidate has an uncanny ability to respond to straightforward questions in circuitous, mind-bending arrays of irrelevant non-sequiturs.
… if 2024 is really the most pivotal election in the republic’s history — or, as Harris might say, a “moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future” — why don’t we have candidates who reflect the significance of the moment?
Because if you carefully listen to Harris’s words, you are confronted with a vapid, political creation in way over her head. Though, alas, if history is any guide, she has all the qualifications we expect of a president.
Guy on the right looks for all the world like he’s saying, “Get in the trunk.”
All fizzle – no boom…
Kamulah:
“I grew up in a middle class neighborhood with a bunch of middle class people who had middle class kids playing in middle class garage bands for other middle class people to get mad at because of their middle class noise.”