The Magic of Makeup

Posted by on

Some dude posted this under that title. I can’t attest to its authenticity, so here it is.

She wasn’t half bad to begin with, but damn!

5 Comments

  1. High probability of a scalding hot IQ.

    On the left, as she looks after brushing hair in the morning.

    On the right, prior to going out to dinner with Oppo..

    Wake up, Oppo! Wake up! It’s only a dream. 🤣

    1
    Reply to this comment

  4. Makeup, sure, but also hair. And most importantly, off-axis, large format camera lighting. From the catch lights in her eyes, it looks like main light from camera left and a fill light camera right. Both are good sized panels.

    Anyone would look bad in that lighting on the left. (Not that she looks bad, but in comparison.)

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.