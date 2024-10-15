Straight Line of the Day: What’s In Njørl’s Wallet?

Dozens of Ancient Silver Coins Discovered in Viking ‘Wallet’ on Isle of Man
Breitbart News | October 3, 2024 | Olivia Rondeau
A 1,000-year-old Viking “wallet” containing dozens of silver coins was recently discovered by British historians on the Isle of Man, officials announced Monday.
… around 36 whole and fragmented coins …
What is even more interesting is that the coins were minted under multiple different Irish and English rulers, with the majority from the reign of Edward the Confessor (1042-1066 AD), as well as English kings Aethelred II (978-1016 AD) and Canute (1016-1035 AD).
