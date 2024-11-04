Babesleaga Group AC : Week 5 Results and Standings

Results

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Valerie Bertinelli5 – 0 – 037174.2016174.20-32.20
Marliu Henner4 – 1 – 035871.6016171.60-32.20
Meredith Baxter4 – 1 – 032164.2021364.20-42.60
Judy Landers2 – 3 – 022745.4028745.40-57.40
Nancy McKeon2 – 3 – 021042.0031142.00-62.20
Suzanne Somers2 – 3 – 020340.6031340.60-62.60
Elizabeth Berkley1 – 4 – 023647.2025947.20-51.80
Judith Light0 – 5 – 013627.2035727.20-71.40

Week 6

  • 10:00 am Marilu Henner vs Meredith Baxter
  • 2:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Elizabeth Berkley
  • 6:00 pm Judith Light vs Suzanne Somers
  • 8:00 pm Nancy McKeon vs Judy Landers

