Babesleaga Group AC : Week 5 Results and Standings

Back again. Again.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Valerie Bertinelli
|5 – 0 – 0
|371
|74.20
|161
|74.20-32.20
|Marliu Henner
|4 – 1 – 0
|358
|71.60
|161
|71.60-32.20
|Meredith Baxter
|4 – 1 – 0
|321
|64.20
|213
|64.20-42.60
|Judy Landers
|2 – 3 – 0
|227
|45.40
|287
|45.40-57.40
|Nancy McKeon
|2 – 3 – 0
|210
|42.00
|311
|42.00-62.20
|Suzanne Somers
|2 – 3 – 0
|203
|40.60
|313
|40.60-62.60
|Elizabeth Berkley
|1 – 4 – 0
|236
|47.20
|259
|47.20-51.80
|Judith Light
|0 – 5 – 0
|136
|27.20
|357
|27.20-71.40
Week 6
- 10:00 am Marilu Henner vs Meredith Baxter
- 2:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Elizabeth Berkley
- 6:00 pm Judith Light vs Suzanne Somers
- 8:00 pm Nancy McKeon vs Judy Landers