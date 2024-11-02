Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

“Good evening Mr. Walrus. How are you today?”

“A bit under the weather, too much Halloween candy.”

“How awful. Is there anything I could do to make you feel better?”

“Funny you should ask, I have a list…”

Winner

9.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Which one is funniest? 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 12 votes · 12 answers Vote

Like this: Like Loading...