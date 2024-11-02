Democrat Voters Flock To States With Same-Day Registration/Voting

After Federal Judge Rules That States Cannot Remove Non-Citizens From Voting Rolls After 90 Days Before Election

Federal judge orders Virginia to halt voter removal program, put people back on voter rolls

8News | 10/25/24

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) – A federal judge has ordered Virginia to put people back on the state’s voter rolls after they were removed under a state program that the Justice Department and advocates claim illegally took them off too close to the election.

Lawsuits from the Justice Department and advocacy groups allege that part of an executive order from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin systematically removes alleged noncitizens from the rolls too soon to the Nov. 5 presidential election in violation of federal law.

The law — the National Voter Registration Act — requires Virginia and other states to stop systematically removing the names of ineligible voters from the rolls within 90 days of the election, known as a “quiet period” …