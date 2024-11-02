But Not for Voting. Never For Voting

The gun law [Massachusetts’] Beacon Hill Democrats approved over the summer [which went into effect by “emergency” executive order on Oct. 2, 2024] requires all licensed firearms dealers to keep a “legible entry” in a physical or electronic record of every firearm or ammunition sale, rental, lease, or transfer of ownership.

Records must be “open at all times to the inspection of the police” and include the complete description of the firearm or ammunition that is transferred, including the make, serial number, and type of firearm if a gun is included in the transaction, according to the law.

The license, permit, or card identification number of the person acquiring the firearm or ammunition along with their sex, address, occupation, and name must also be included in the entry alongside the type of transaction, the text of the law says.

— Source