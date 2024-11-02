Straight Line of the Day: An Authoritative Media Source Declared That Dewey Defeated Truman. Therefore, …

Posted by on

6 Comments

  3. Therefore, up is down, left is right, burning skylines are peaceful protests, FJB is president, Trump is a crook and wants Thick Lizzy put before a firing squad, Hunter laptop is Russian dis-info, 50 “intel” chiefs think Trump is unfit…(I can do this all day!)

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.