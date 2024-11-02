Straight Line of the Day: An Authoritative Media Source Declared That Dewey Defeated Truman. Therefore, … Posted by Oppo on 2 November 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…began the ‘Era of Fake News’ as the Publisher of the Enquirer once said.
….the buck never stopped.
Therefore, up is down, left is right, burning skylines are peaceful protests, FJB is president, Trump is a crook and wants Thick Lizzy put before a firing squad, Hunter laptop is Russian dis-info, 50 “intel” chiefs think Trump is unfit…(I can do this all day!)
…to heck with authority…
That little guy on the wedding cake won?
Dan Rather’s fake news frequency is still the See-BS standard.