Walrus, Be Careful Out There

Florida golfer, 65, beaten to death with own clubs in ‘random act of violence,’ authorities say
Fox News | November 27, 2024 | Greg Norman
A 65-year-old golfer died at a course in Florida after being attacked with his own clubs in what appears to be a “random act of violence,” police say.
…
“At this time, it does not appear that Boucher had any legitimate purpose for being at the golf course. This appears to be a random act of violence where Boucher used the victim’s golf clubs as weapons and viciously attacked the victim, ultimately killing him,” Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Dominick Pape said at a news conference Tuesday.
“Clubs” . . . plural?
“After the attack, Boucher stripped off his clothes and fled into the woods”
Oh.
I heard the attacker thought it was Trump…oops.
Damn caddies.
Drive for show, putt to put ‘em in the hole…