Walrus, Be Careful Out There

Florida golfer, 65, beaten to death with own clubs in ‘random act of violence,’ authorities say

Fox News | November 27, 2024 | Greg Norman

A 65-year-old golfer died at a course in Florida after being attacked with his own clubs in what appears to be a “random act of violence,” police say.

…

“At this time, it does not appear that Boucher had any legitimate purpose for being at the golf course. This appears to be a random act of violence where Boucher used the victim’s golf clubs as weapons and viciously attacked the victim, ultimately killing him,” Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Dominick Pape said at a news conference Tuesday.