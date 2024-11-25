So Why Do The Ingredients Lists Differ? Posted by Oppo on 25 November 2024, 1:00 pm And why does Canada’s claim “No artificial colors”? Come on, now! And “New”? And what’s a Food Babe? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Well, as long as I get a free jagged metal loop in every box …
Red Strontium 38
Yellow Lithium Slag 3
Blue Cobalt 60
Green Plutonium 239
We get more stuff than those hosers. ‘Merica!
Because if you look closely they don’t claim that. They claim their colours are fruit juices. Colors are entirely different.
Yeah! That’s the ticket!
At least there are no Purple Walnuts in them.
But there are one-eyed, one-horned, flying, purple people eaters.