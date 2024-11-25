Straight Line of the Day: IMAO Is Already Taken. What Else Can MSNBC Rename Itself?

Posted by on

MSNBC staffers ‘in a panic’ as NBC-parent Comcast plans to spin off channel — and possibly change its name
New York Post | Nov. 20, 2024 | Alexandra Steigrad

Panic engulfed MSNBC headquarters on Wednesday after parent company Comcast confirmed a massive spinoff of its cable properties — with a top executive even suggesting the left-leaning network may be forced to change its name.

12 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.