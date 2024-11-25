Welcome to IMAO! “We’re Here From OSHA, And We Want To Liberate You From These Working Conditions” Posted by Oppo on 25 November 2024, 11:00 am Dismiss the guys. Leave the chick and a cannoli. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Stormy Daniels:
“Don’t freak out boys it’s just my team of Gynos’ for a routine checkup.”
Free you from these working conditions by closing down the business and putting you on Welfare.
Easy. That’s just a guy with long hair. And the cannoli is possibly a body part.
“Step aside, and avert your eyes as we accept this fat envelope of bills…”
Ha! Joke’s on them– OSHA has no authority over me, I’m a volunteer!
Here’s my great idea- Every business needs an emo girl on the payroll, somebody who longs for death but has moral objections to suicide. This is the girl who will take on the most dangerous tasks without ever filing a complaint (unless she has tickets for a My Chemical Romance concert the next day.)