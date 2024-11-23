Straight Line of the Day: Other Things Congress Demands of Hollywood: …

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman Demands Black Jedi Lead Character in Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Breitbart | 11/20/2024 | David Ng

Outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) — a member of the far-left “Squad” — is demanding that the next Star Wars movie features a black Jedi lead character, saying he will refuse to watch and will even denounce the movie franchise if his demand isn’t met.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who is set to leave Congress in January after losing his primary, made his demand known in an X post on Tuesday.

More instructional videos on when to pull a fire alarm!

