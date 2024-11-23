Straight Line of the Day: Other Things Congress Demands of Hollywood: …

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman Demands Black Jedi Lead Character in Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Breitbart | 11/20/2024 | David Ng
Outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) — a member of the far-left “Squad” — is demanding that the next Star Wars movie features a black Jedi lead character, saying he will refuse to watch and will even denounce the movie franchise if his demand isn’t met.
…
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who is set to leave Congress in January after losing his primary, made his demand known in an X post on Tuesday.
