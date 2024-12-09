Babesleaga Group AD : Week 3 Results and Standings

3 weeks are now down and we head for the Holidays.

Results

Who do you prefer? Joan Crawford

Claudette Colbert 89 votes

Who do you prefer? Katherine Hepburn

Mae West 98 votes

Who do you prefer? Greta Garbo

Barbara Stanwyck 95 votes

Who do you prefer? Irene Dunne

Ginger Rogers 90 votes

Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Greta Garbo 3 – 0 – 0 171 57.00 111 57.00-37.00 Barbara Stanwyck 2 – 1 – 0 175 58.33 121 58.33-40.33 Ginger Rogers 2 – 1 – 0 168 56.00 101 56.00-33.67 Claudette Colbert 2 – 1 – 0 146 48.67 142 48.67-47.33 Mae West 1- 1 – 1 154 51.33 122 51.33-40.67 Irene Dunne 1 – 2 – 0 101 33.67 174 33.67-58.00 Katharine Hepburn 0 – 2 – 1 123 41.00 164 41.00-54.67 Joan Crawford 0 – 3 – 0 85 28.33 188 28.33-62.67

Week 4

10:00 am Katharine Hepburn vs Irene Dunne

2:00 pm Mae West vs Greta Garbo

6:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Ginger Rogers

8:00 pm Joan Crawford vs Barbara Stanwyck

