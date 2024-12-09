Babesleaga Group AD : Week 3 Results and Standings

3 weeks are now down and we head for the Holidays.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Greta Garbo
|3 – 0 – 0
|171
|57.00
|111
|57.00-37.00
|Barbara Stanwyck
|2 – 1 – 0
|175
|58.33
|121
|58.33-40.33
|Ginger Rogers
|2 – 1 – 0
|168
|56.00
|101
|56.00-33.67
|Claudette Colbert
|2 – 1 – 0
|146
|48.67
|142
|48.67-47.33
|Mae West
|1- 1 – 1
|154
|51.33
|122
|51.33-40.67
|Irene Dunne
|1 – 2 – 0
|101
|33.67
|174
|33.67-58.00
|Katharine Hepburn
|0 – 2 – 1
|123
|41.00
|164
|41.00-54.67
|Joan Crawford
|0 – 3 – 0
|85
|28.33
|188
|28.33-62.67
Week 4
- 10:00 am Katharine Hepburn vs Irene Dunne
- 2:00 pm Mae West vs Greta Garbo
- 6:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Ginger Rogers
- 8:00 pm Joan Crawford vs Barbara Stanwyck