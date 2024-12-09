Babesleaga Group AD : Week 3 Results and Standings

3 weeks are now down and we head for the Holidays.

Results

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Greta Garbo3 – 0 – 017157.0011157.00-37.00
Barbara Stanwyck2 – 1 – 017558.3312158.33-40.33
Ginger Rogers2 – 1 – 016856.0010156.00-33.67
Claudette Colbert2 – 1 – 014648.6714248.67-47.33
Mae West1- 1 – 115451.3312251.33-40.67
Irene Dunne1 – 2 – 010133.6717433.67-58.00
Katharine Hepburn0 – 2 – 112341.0016441.00-54.67
Joan Crawford0 – 3 – 08528.3318828.33-62.67

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Katharine Hepburn vs Irene Dunne
  • 2:00 pm Mae West vs Greta Garbo
  • 6:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Ginger Rogers
  • 8:00 pm Joan Crawford vs Barbara Stanwyck

