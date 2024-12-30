Babesleaga Group AD : Week 6 : Results and Standings

Final Week is upon us and we will get the next group in the New Year. Happy New Year everyone.

Results

Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Greta Garbo 6 – 0 – 0 384 64.00 164 64.00-27.33 Ginger Rogers 5 – 1 – 0 346 57.67 178 57.67-29.67 Barbara Stanwyck 4 – 2 – 0 336 56.00 205 56.00-34.17 Katharine Hepburn 3 – 2 – 1 322 53.67 225 53.67-37.50 Mae West 2 – 3 – 1 268 44.67 259 44.67-43.17 Claudette Colbert 2 – 4 – 0 185 30.83 340 30.83-56.67 Irene Dunne 1 – 5 – 0 158 26.33 370 26.33-61.67 Joan Crawford 0 – 6 – 0 120 20.00 406 20.00-67.67

Week 7

10:00 am Katharine Hepburn vs Ginger Rogers

2:00 pm Mae West vs Claudette Colbert

6:00 pm Barbara Stanwyck vs Irene Dunne

8:00 pm Joan Crawford vs Greta Garbo

Group AE

Alicia Silverstone

Cathy Lee Crosby

Demi Moore

Drew Barrymore

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

Sharon Stone

Susan Sarandon

