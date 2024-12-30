Babesleaga Group AD : Week 6 : Results and Standings

Final Week is upon us and we will get the next group in the New Year. Happy New Year everyone.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Greta Garbo
|6 – 0 – 0
|384
|64.00
|164
|64.00-27.33
|Ginger Rogers
|5 – 1 – 0
|346
|57.67
|178
|57.67-29.67
|Barbara Stanwyck
|4 – 2 – 0
|336
|56.00
|205
|56.00-34.17
|Katharine Hepburn
|3 – 2 – 1
|322
|53.67
|225
|53.67-37.50
|Mae West
|2 – 3 – 1
|268
|44.67
|259
|44.67-43.17
|Claudette Colbert
|2 – 4 – 0
|185
|30.83
|340
|30.83-56.67
|Irene Dunne
|1 – 5 – 0
|158
|26.33
|370
|26.33-61.67
|Joan Crawford
|0 – 6 – 0
|120
|20.00
|406
|20.00-67.67
Week 7
- 10:00 am Katharine Hepburn vs Ginger Rogers
- 2:00 pm Mae West vs Claudette Colbert
- 6:00 pm Barbara Stanwyck vs Irene Dunne
- 8:00 pm Joan Crawford vs Greta Garbo
Group AE
- Alicia Silverstone
- Cathy Lee Crosby
- Demi Moore
- Drew Barrymore
- Julia Roberts
- Meryl Streep
- Sharon Stone
- Susan Sarandon