Babesleaga Group AD : Week 6 : Results and Standings

Final Week is upon us and we will get the next group in the New Year. Happy New Year everyone.

Results

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Greta Garbo6 – 0 – 038464.0016464.00-27.33
Ginger Rogers5 – 1 – 034657.6717857.67-29.67
Barbara Stanwyck4 – 2 – 033656.0020556.00-34.17
Katharine Hepburn3 – 2 – 132253.6722553.67-37.50
Mae West2 – 3 – 126844.6725944.67-43.17
Claudette Colbert2 – 4 – 018530.8334030.83-56.67
Irene Dunne1 – 5 – 015826.3337026.33-61.67
Joan Crawford0 – 6 – 012020.0040620.00-67.67

Week 7

  • 10:00 am Katharine Hepburn vs Ginger Rogers
  • 2:00 pm Mae West vs Claudette Colbert
  • 6:00 pm Barbara Stanwyck vs Irene Dunne
  • 8:00 pm Joan Crawford vs Greta Garbo

Group AE

  • Alicia Silverstone
  • Cathy Lee Crosby
  • Demi Moore
  • Drew Barrymore
  • Julia Roberts
  • Meryl Streep
  • Sharon Stone
  • Susan Sarandon

