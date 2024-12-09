(Not the myriad other kinds of mongering.)

Your Next Hospital Stay Could Involve Fewer IV Fluid Bags. Here’s Why.

KFF Health News | November 27, 2024 | Jackie Fortiér

Let me guess:

Trump.

Global Warming.

They misplaced them due to DEI.

They didn’t misplace them, but still due to DEI.

Ain’t nobody got time for that.

Illegals using them with a straw like they’re Capri Sun, hoping for a high.

Reparations.

Their secret herbs and spices are secret. Oh. I thought this was KFC Health News.

As long as I have breath in my body, and there are things to monger, I intend to monger till the cows come home. To the dog in the monger.

Update: What the hell’s going on here?

Dallas doctor sentenced to 190 years in prison for tampering with IV bags

CBS | November 21, 2024 | Julia Falcon, Kelsy Mittauer A Dallas anesthesiologist who was convicted of tampering with IV bags has been sentenced this Wednesday to 190 years in prison. In April, Raynaldo Ortiz was found guilty of tampering with IV bags by injecting them with Bupivacaine, an anesthetic drug. Jurors said they were left with no doubt of his guilt and convicted Ortiz on all 10 counts against him. Sentencing was set to begin on July 22, then was pushed back to Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 18.

