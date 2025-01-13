Babesleaga Group AE : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Week 1 is done.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Demi Moore1 – 0 – 08888.001988.00-19.00
Julia Roberts1 – 0 – 08484.001284.00-12.00
Sharon Stone1 – 0 – 07171.003671.00-36.00
Alicia Silverstone1 – 0 – 05757.005357.00-53.00
Cathy Lee Crosby0 – 1 – 05353.005753.00-57.00
Drew Barrymore0 – 1 – 03636.007136.00-71.00
Susan Sarandon0 – 1 – 01919.008819.00-88.00
Meryle Streep0 – 1 – 01212.008412.00-84

Week 2

  • 10:00 am Demi Moore vs Drew Barrymore
  • 2:00 pm Alicia Silverstone vs Sharon Stone
  • 6:00 pm Susan Sarandon vs Meryl Streep
  • 8:00 pm Cathy Lee Crosby vs Julia Roberts

One Comment

  1. Polls are tough, especially Gallup Polls. They’re like New Years resolutions in that they never tell the whole story. Like me, one of my New Years resolutions was to finally decide between Ginger, Mary Ann or Lovey as 19 year olds. It’s not over but but I’m leaning Lovey right now.

