Babesleaga Group AE : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Week 1 is done.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Demi Moore
|1 – 0 – 0
|88
|88.00
|19
|88.00-19.00
|Julia Roberts
|1 – 0 – 0
|84
|84.00
|12
|84.00-12.00
|Sharon Stone
|1 – 0 – 0
|71
|71.00
|36
|71.00-36.00
|Alicia Silverstone
|1 – 0 – 0
|57
|57.00
|53
|57.00-53.00
|Cathy Lee Crosby
|0 – 1 – 0
|53
|53.00
|57
|53.00-57.00
|Drew Barrymore
|0 – 1 – 0
|36
|36.00
|71
|36.00-71.00
|Susan Sarandon
|0 – 1 – 0
|19
|19.00
|88
|19.00-88.00
|Meryle Streep
|0 – 1 – 0
|12
|12.00
|84
|12.00-84
Week 2
- 10:00 am Demi Moore vs Drew Barrymore
- 2:00 pm Alicia Silverstone vs Sharon Stone
- 6:00 pm Susan Sarandon vs Meryl Streep
- 8:00 pm Cathy Lee Crosby vs Julia Roberts
