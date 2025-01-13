Babesleaga Group AE : Week 2 : Demi Moore vs Drew Barrymore

Posted by on

Good morning.

Demi Moore vs Drew Barrymore

Demi Moore (1-0-0 Pts. 88 Avg. 88.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Susan Sarandon 88-19

VS

Drew Barrymore (0-1-0 Pts. 36 Avg. 36.00)

  • Week 1 Lost to Sharon Stone 36-71

Who do you prefer?
0 votes · 0 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.