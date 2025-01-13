Welcome to IMAO! I Think Walrus Is on His Ten-Thousandth Mission

Posted by on

(It’s interesting to me how long the internet took to load this image — as opposed to a bunch of others I loaded at the same time — given the last word in the graphic.)

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.