Babesleaga Group AE : Week 2 : Alicia Silverstone vs Sharon Stone Posted by walruskkkch on 13 January 2025, 2:00 pm Good afternoon. Alicia Silverstone vs Sharon Stone Alicia Silverstone (1-0-0 Pts. 57 Avg. 57.00) Week 1 Defeated Cathy Lee Crosby 57-53 VS Sharon Stone (1-0-0 Pts. 71 Avg. 71.00) Week 1 Defeated Drew Barrymore 71-36 Who do you prefer?Alicia SilverstoneSharon Stone68 votes · 68 answers