Churchill on the Church

"I've never been a pillar of the Church. I've been more of a buttress — supporting it from the outside."
Regardless, there’s nothing more embarrassing than sitting in the wrong pew.
Sure there is – thinking that there is a pew that belongs to you…
Imma Pillar of Dork.