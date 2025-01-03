Welcome to IMAO! Can We Clarify Why You Came Here?

Maybe Miss Cardinale.

  4. “Your mama don’t dance, and your daddy don’t rock and roll.”

    “Yo mama! Yo mama is so fat, her job title is Spoon and Fork Operator.”

    “Nah uh! Yo mama’s so nasty, she brings crabs TO the beach!”

    “Yo mama’s so stupid, when they said, “Order in the court,” she asked for fries and a shake.”

    “Yo daddy’s so old that when he farts, dust comes out.”

    “Yo daddy’s so ugly he scared the sh!t out of the toilet!!”

    “No he didn’t. Screw you!”

    “Yes, he did! Eat my shorts!”

    “NO HE DIDN’T!!!”

    “YES HE DID!!!”

    (BAM BOOM BAM BAM BOOM BOOM BOP BING…)

    “Boys, wash up for dinner!”

