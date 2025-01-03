Welcome to IMAO! Can We Clarify Why You Came Here? Posted by Oppo on 3 January 2025, 11:00 am Maybe Miss Cardinale. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I come here to chew bubblegum I got for Christmas.. and eat peppermint sticks while I figure out my Strawberry Alarm Clock.
I’m here for the Hot Smoke and Sassafras but all I get is hot air and smart asses.
I came for the bacon, and the cookies. The bacon is tantalizingly just-out-of-reach, and I got a lot of exercise eluding a large, flightless bird…
I came to learn the location of the secret headquarters and hopefully gain a key to the executive restroom.
“Your mama don’t dance, and your daddy don’t rock and roll.”
“Yo mama! Yo mama is so fat, her job title is Spoon and Fork Operator.”
“Nah uh! Yo mama’s so nasty, she brings crabs TO the beach!”
“Yo mama’s so stupid, when they said, “Order in the court,” she asked for fries and a shake.”
“Yo daddy’s so old that when he farts, dust comes out.”
“Yo daddy’s so ugly he scared the sh!t out of the toilet!!”
“No he didn’t. Screw you!”
“Yes, he did! Eat my shorts!”
“NO HE DIDN’T!!!”
“YES HE DID!!!”
(BAM BOOM BAM BAM BOOM BOOM BOP BING…)
“Boys, wash up for dinner!”
I came for the deeply meaningful philosophical discussions, but am staying for the snark and snappy comebacks. I’ll wait over here for some. Let me know if you see any….
….