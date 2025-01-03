Friday Classic Funny

Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Send the gift of Frank Talk this holiday seasonSend a giftThis is a free post for everyone because I love you all.Still, you’re missing out on a lot by not being a paid subscriber. Click the button below to get the full Frank Talk experience including access to all the humor articles and short stories. You’ll also help support all my important experiments in humor.20% off for a limited time!Upgrade to paidNew Year’s Prediction



Here’s what I think will happen this following year

Congratulations! You made it to 2025! The future! We’re like one quarter over with this new century.But what can we expect this year? Well, only God knows, but I’ll make some predictions.My Predictions for 2025

Trump says something that people overreact to.Democrats will make an accusation of racism.

Elon Musk will write multiple tweets.

Disney will do a live-action remake of one of their popular cartoon movies.

A clip from The View will go viral from them saying something exceptionally stupid.

Bernie Sanders will show a complete lack of understanding of economics.

There will be some new sequels to popular movies.

Taylor Swift will be in the news.

I’ll write something that causes a mild chuckle.

Global thermonuclear war.

Well, those are my predictions. A lot of them sound like some bad stuff, so hopefully I’m wrong. But if they all start to come true, you better prepare for all of them!

What are your predictions?

