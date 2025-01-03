Friday Classic Funny

“Why Miss Munro, I see you’ve taken up knitting.”
“Yes but I’m afraid I’m not very good at it.”
“Why so?’
“Well, there is one string that if you pull it the whole thing unravels.”
“I’ll find it for you.”
“Thanks. Oh we got a call back to FrankJ for everyone.”
“Fantastic.”
FrankJ:
Here’s what I think will happen this following year
Frank J. FlemingJan 1 READ IN APP
Congratulations! You made it to 2025! The future! We’re like one quarter over with this new century.But what can we expect this year? Well, only God knows, but I’ll make some predictions.My Predictions for 2025
Trump says something that people overreact to.Democrats will make an accusation of racism.
Elon Musk will write multiple tweets.
Disney will do a live-action remake of one of their popular cartoon movies.
A clip from The View will go viral from them saying something exceptionally stupid.
Bernie Sanders will show a complete lack of understanding of economics.
There will be some new sequels to popular movies.
Taylor Swift will be in the news.
I’ll write something that causes a mild chuckle.
Global thermonuclear war.
Well, those are my predictions. A lot of them sound like some bad stuff, so hopefully I’m wrong. But if they all start to come true, you better prepare for all of them!
What are your predictions?
Pollsters say Trump will be able to get 79% of all Democrat Politicians in DC convicted of colluding with ISIS and sent to Gitmo.
Beats me…I’m a Hipster not a Pollster..I hate those guys.
Ringo: “I’m neither. I’m a holster.”
S. Colbert: “I’m a Closet Cock Holster, not Trump, but you probably figured it out already.
My secret lover is Jimmy Kimmel…there, I said it.”
Technically, it’s crocheted. But I only figured that out after becoming hypnotized by Miss Munro’s face (about a 9.9 I figure) and then experiencing lost time.
You coulda told me it’s macrame and I would have believed it.