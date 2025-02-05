Bond Girlathon Results of 1/29/2025 : New Matches for 2/5/2025

We keep on keeping on like we’re James Bond in an Austin Martin.
Week 1/29/2025 Results
|Monica Bellucci
|No Preference
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|120
|6
|96
|Ana de Armas
|No Preference
|Lea Seydoux
|137
|2
|79
Week 2/5/2025
Match 1
Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo) vs Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Diana Rigg
|2 – 0 – 0
|545 – 0 – 53
Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cassandra Harris
|0 – 2 – 0
|86 – 6 – 279
Actress: Cassandra Harris Nationality: Australian Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.
Match 2
Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Angerla Scoular
|0 – 2 – 0
|30 – 1 – 561
Angela Scoular Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kristina Wayborn
|1 – 1 – 0
|174 – 2 – 229
Actress: Kristina Wayborn Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.
This has to win post of the year! Is there even any competition?
Potato Sack Marilyn, plus Diana Rigg, in the same post?
Mm. Mm. Mm.
And Countess Lisl von Schlaf isn’t hard on the eyes either, and reminds one of Lily von Shtup.