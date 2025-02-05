Bond Girlathon Results of 1/29/2025 : New Matches for 2/5/2025

We keep on keeping on like we’re James Bond in an Austin Martin.

Week 1/29/2025 Results

Monica BellucciNo PreferenceTonia Sotiropoulou
120696
Ana de ArmasNo PreferenceLea Seydoux
137279

Week 2/5/2025

Match 1

Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo) vs Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Diana Rigg2 – 0 – 0545 – 0 – 53
Teresa di Vicenzo

Actress:Diana Rigg
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.

Diana Rigg

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Cassandra Harris0 – 2 – 086 – 6 – 279
Countess Lisl von Schlaf

Actress:Cassandra Harris
Nationality:Australian
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.

Cassandra Harris

Who do you prefer?
44 votes · 44 answers
Match 2

Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Angerla Scoular0 – 2 – 030 – 1 – 561
Ruby Bartlett

Angela Scoular
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.

Angela Scoular

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kristina Wayborn1 – 1 – 0174 – 2 – 229
Magda

Actress:Kristina Wayborn
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.

Kristina Wayborn

Who do you prefer?
44 votes · 44 answers
1

One Comment

  1. This has to win post of the year! Is there even any competition?

    Potato Sack Marilyn, plus Diana Rigg, in the same post?

    Mm. Mm. Mm.

    And Countess Lisl von Schlaf isn’t hard on the eyes either, and reminds one of Lily von Shtup.

