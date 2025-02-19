Bond Girlathon : Wednesday : Results from 2/12/2025 : New Matches for 2/19/2025

Actress: Grace Jones Nationality: Jamaican Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.