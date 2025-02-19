Bond Girlathon : Wednesday : Results from 2/12/2025 : New Matches for 2/19/2025

Getting into the third week of matches for this group.
Week 2/19/2025
Match 1
Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver) vs Grace Jones (May Day)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|0 – 2 – 0
|51 – 2 – 418
Actress: Gloria Hendry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Grace Jones
|0 – 2 – 0
|22 – 3 – 485
Actress: Grace Jones Nationality: Jamaican Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.
Match 2
Madeline Smith (Miss Caruso) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberly Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Madeline Smith
|2 – 0 – 0
|310 – 0 – 137
Madeline Smith Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mary Stovin
|1 – 1 – 0
|341 – 2 – 158
Actress: Mary Stövin Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.