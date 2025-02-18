Nomination For “Phrase of 2025” Posted by Oppo on 18 February 2025, 6:00 pm “What the hell, anyhow?” It’s versatile: it can be used in multiple situations, in multiple senses, and in multiple ways. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Well, dammit all anyway!
“Get me a Doctor Pepper and a diablo sandwich!”
“What in the wide, wide world of sports is going on here?”
Spurting. It’s a sport in the wide, wide world of spurts.
It’s an interjquestion!
It shows excitement
And emotion
Generally set apart from a sentence by an exclamation point
Or by a question mark if the feeling’s not as strong.
“It’s a fair cop…”
“End Of Democracy”
“Total Hitler”
“No Authority”