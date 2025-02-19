Straight Line of the Day: Other Financial Mistakes You Can Make: …

At IMAO, we’re nothing if not helpful, so:
The Worst Financial Mistakes You Can Make
YourMoneyToday | February 20, 2023
Making Financial Mistakes is a natural part of life. Everyone does it, from young children to experienced adults. There’s no need to feel ashamed or embarrassed when you make a mistake. Instead, view it as an opportunity to learn and grow. After all, making mistakes is how you become better at everything you do.
-Not Saving For Retirement
-Borrowing Money From Your 401k
-Spending More Than You Earn
-Not Having Enough Insurance
-Investing In Risky Stocks Or Schemes
-Not Having An Emergency Fund
-Taking Out Loans You Can’t Afford To Repay
-Marrying The Wrong Person
-Avoid These Financial Mistakes At All Costs!
… and others, such as …
Donating money to the Democrat party.
Is this the IRS?
Asking for a friend.
Yes. Originally hired under…
One
Big
Ass
Mistake
America
“At some point, you have enough money.” (Except for him and his (him))
Also, remember that the IRS doesn’t make mistakes. You do.
Yes..and MAGA! 💪
Voting for progressives…
Never go in against a Sicilian when debt is on the line…
Building a “bullet” train line in California…
Believing government “experts” when they say inflation is only transitory… or believing government “experts”, period…
Taking your wallet with you when you spend time with a lady of the night.
Carry around large amounts of cash in a brown paper bag …. for a friend.
Other Financial Mistakes You Can Make: …
Paying for your humor at places other than IMAO.
#Be sure to hit the tip jar#
There’s a tip jar?
Visiting Cross-Eyed Johnny in his office in the back room of El Skeezo’s Liquor Emporium.
Becoming e-mail pen pals with a Nigerian prince.
Believing that chubby guy is actually going to pay you. in Tuesday for a hamburger today.