Open Thread: Bad Dreams

We’re all familiar with the usual nightmares of standing in front of an audience unprepared, or finding yourself at an exam you haven’t studied for. But someone on a discussion thread mentioned one that I did not know was common to anyone else:
You find out that, contrary to your calculations, you do not have enough credits to graduate.
Of course, if you have any random thoughts you’d like to add. . .
I used to have dreams about being back in high school, decades after I graduated. The weird part was I knew I didn’t have to be there but was stressing about missing classes, tests, not doing homework etc.
I have had the too few credits dream.
Why was Jimmy Olson from the original Superman TV show constantly get mistaken for other people? Mostly princes.
Criminals couldn’t tell him apart from:
Princes (above)
Mobsters
Jewel thieves
Jewel appraisers
Scientists
Probably more but the point is, just how far am I supposed to suspend my disbelief in a 1950s Superman TV show?!?!?
Don’t even get me started on the lack of super villains on the show.
No pants, going somewhere
No pants in school
Falling (and waking up)
Falling (then floating to land)
Floating up, flying around room (waking up thinking you actually can!)
Being stabbed with a knife
Nuclear explosion, vaporized
Meeting Barack Obama (oh, god it was bad!)
I once dreamed I was the Silver Surfer traveling at the speed of light and when I turned on the headlights nothing happened.
Forgot one: Saw the Devil. NASTY!
Well, the Devil went down to Georgia once according to Charlie.
And he may still be there! Especially around Atlanta.