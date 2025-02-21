Open Thread: Bad Dreams

We’re all familiar with the usual nightmares of standing in front of an audience unprepared, or finding yourself at an exam you haven’t studied for. But someone on a discussion thread mentioned one that I did not know was common to anyone else:

You find out that, contrary to your calculations, you do not have enough credits to graduate.

Of course, if you have any random thoughts you’d like to add. . .

  1. I used to have dreams about being back in high school, decades after I graduated. The weird part was I knew I didn’t have to be there but was stressing about missing classes, tests, not doing homework etc.

  3. Why was Jimmy Olson from the original Superman TV show constantly get mistaken for other people? Mostly princes.

    Criminals couldn’t tell him apart from:
    Princes (above)
    Mobsters
    Jewel thieves
    Jewel appraisers
    Scientists

    Probably more but the point is, just how far am I supposed to suspend my disbelief in a 1950s Superman TV show?!?!?

    Don’t even get me started on the lack of super villains on the show.

  4. No pants, going somewhere
    No pants in school
    Falling (and waking up)
    Falling (then floating to land)
    Floating up, flying around room (waking up thinking you actually can!)
    Being stabbed with a knife
    Nuclear explosion, vaporized
    Meeting Barack Obama (oh, god it was bad!)

