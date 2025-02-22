Straight Line of the Day: Other Names That Could Give a Child Problems in Life: …

Mom defends ‘weird’ name she gave to three-year-old son claiming it suits him perfectly
The Mirror | 02/16/2025 | Falyn Stempler, Antigoni Pitta

She’s standing firm on naming her three-year-old son Se7en Simba, and the middle name is a nod to– you guessed it: The Lion King.

Despite some naysayers predicting he’ll be “picked on” and “bullied,” Brittany and her partner Wayne, 36, believe their little one will embrace his distinctive moniker. Brittany confidently shared, “Se7en is the most unique child you’ll ever meet.”

“Most unique”?

Charles Schulz beat her to it. So did George Costanza.

If they called him “6ix Sigma,” he’d probably be a nerd.

  4. Is it pronounced “seven” or “Seh-seven-en”? Will people be super confused? What if he has sloppy handwriting and people assume it is a “t”, will he learn to respond to satan?

    Also, naming a girl Candy will still lead to trouble.

