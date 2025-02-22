Mom defends ‘weird’ name she gave to three-year-old son claiming it suits him perfectly
The Mirror | 02/16/2025 | Falyn Stempler, Antigoni Pitta
She’s standing firm on naming her three-year-old son Se7en Simba, and the middle name is a nod to– you guessed it: The Lion King.
Despite some naysayers predicting he’ll be “picked on” and “bullied,” Brittany and her partner Wayne, 36, believe their little one will embrace his distinctive moniker. Brittany confidently shared, “Se7en is the most unique child you’ll ever meet.”
“Most unique”?
Charles Schulz beat her to it. So did George Costanza.
If they called him “6ix Sigma,” he’d probably be a nerd.
Getting beat up a lot can build character. It can also give you a lumpy head. And then phrenologists will agree you are most unique.
Dylan D. Mulvaney:
“Hey sweeties, I have the most unique name of all time just admit it.”
“Just pm me if you want to know what the D. stands for.”
I heard something about a boy named Sue. Seemed to have given that kid some problems. Looking back though, it was probably just a product of the era. I think it would go unnoticed now.
Is it pronounced “seven” or “Seh-seven-en”? Will people be super confused? What if he has sloppy handwriting and people assume it is a “t”, will he learn to respond to satan?
Also, naming a girl Candy will still lead to trouble.
“Is it pronounced “seven” or “Seh-seven-en”?”
Just what I was wondering.
It’s pronounced… Bob.
It’s spelled Luxury Yacht, but it’s pronounced Throat-Warbler Mangrove.
Straight Line of the Day: Other Names That Could Give a Child Problems in Life: …
Ernie Suckenfuk
I’m always on the lookout for a new Witness Protection name.
Some call me … Tim?
Other Names That Could Give a Child Problems in Life:
Walrus
Nah.
Other Names That Could Give a Child Problems in Life: …
Karen or Margaret.
Reminds me of the garbanzo bean who named her daughter La-a, pronounced “Ladasha”
“The dash don’t be silent”
Dat be da one! LOL
“Se7en is the most unique child you’ll ever meet.”
Translation: This kid was gonna get bullied even if his name was John.
Other Names That Could Give a Child Problems in Life: …
Emu
Or, play it safe … neither Basil nor Basil is likely to get your kid beat up.