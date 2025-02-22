Straight Line of the Day: Other Names That Could Give a Child Problems in Life: …

Mom defends ‘weird’ name she gave to three-year-old son claiming it suits him perfectly

The Mirror | 02/16/2025 | Falyn Stempler, Antigoni Pitta

She’s standing firm on naming her three-year-old son Se7en Simba, and the middle name is a nod to– you guessed it: The Lion King.

Despite some naysayers predicting he’ll be “picked on” and “bullied,” Brittany and her partner Wayne, 36, believe their little one will embrace his distinctive moniker. Brittany confidently shared, “Se7en is the most unique child you’ll ever meet.”