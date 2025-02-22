Hegseth fires Navy’s top officer, Air Force No. 2
Breaking Defense | February 21, 2025 | Justin Katz, Michael Marrow and Ashley Roque
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth today announced he was removing Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the chief of naval operations, unceremoniously ending early the tenure of the first woman to become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In addition, Hegseth said he would be replacing Gen. James Slife, the Air Force’s No. 2 officer, as well as replacing the top Judge Advocate General for the Army, Air Force and Navy.
“I am also requesting nominations for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff.”
Ordinarily, I would say “Nominate Oppo!” But as I said, I’m holding out for Pope.
.
By the way, before anyone says “But you’re not qualified”:
Ms. Franchetti’s background:
Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University
Master of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island
Master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.
And she was a chick.
I’m a retired Commander in the Navy. I would happily take a 5 step promotion to be Chief of Naval Operations.
Whoa – she had two masters degrees. Sure sign of an underachiever. (Waste. Of. Time.)