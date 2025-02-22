I’m Holding Out for Pope

Hegseth fires Navy’s top officer, Air Force No. 2

Breaking Defense | February 21, 2025 | Justin Katz, Michael Marrow and Ashley Roque

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth today announced he was removing Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the chief of naval operations, unceremoniously ending early the tenure of the first woman to become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In addition, Hegseth said he would be replacing Gen. James Slife, the Air Force’s No. 2 officer, as well as replacing the top Judge Advocate General for the Army, Air Force and Navy.

“I am also requesting nominations for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff.”