Once Again, Libs Are Gross

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Supports Bill Replacing ‘Mother’ with ‘Inseminated Person’
Breitbart | 02/22/2025 | Elizabeth Weibel
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) supported a Democrat Senate bill that would replace the word “mother” with the word “inseminated person.”
And if the author is lying about this, she can be sued for . . . well, check out her name.
But what about all those “women” who used to be men and adopted? The LGBTQRSTUVandsometimesY+ community is going riot!
Those idiots are still paying the price for ever letting Anthony Weiner join their party. smh
Well, I guess it’s nicer than what I call most liberal mothers (in my head).
Gov. Evers is a fricken idiot.
Besides, “inseminated” doesn’t cover all possibilities. What about implantation after in vitro fertilization?