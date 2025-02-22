Once Again, Libs Are Gross

Posted by on

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Supports Bill Replacing ‘Mother’ with ‘Inseminated Person’
Breitbart | 02/22/2025 | Elizabeth Weibel

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) supported a Democrat Senate bill that would replace the word “mother” with the word “inseminated person.”

And if the author is lying about this, she can be sued for . . . well, check out her name.

