Once Again, Libs Are Gross

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Supports Bill Replacing ‘Mother’ with ‘Inseminated Person’

Breitbart | 02/22/2025 | Elizabeth Weibel Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) supported a Democrat Senate bill that would replace the word “mother” with the word “inseminated person.”

And if the author is lying about this, she can be sued for . . . well, check out her name.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related