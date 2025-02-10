Straight Line of the Day: In the 2025 Remake of “Little House on the Prairie” …

Keep Your Greedy, Anti-American Hands Off ‘Little House On The Prairie’

The Federalist | 2/3/2025 | Madeline Osburn

Laura Ingalls Wilder did not cross the country in a covered wagon and triumph over wolves, floods, Indians, and malaria to have her life’s work rewritten by Los Angeles green juice yuppies, but here we are. Netflix officially announced a “Little House on the Prairie” reboot is in the works.