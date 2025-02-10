Straight Line of the Day: In the 2025 Remake of “Little House on the Prairie” …

Keep Your Greedy, Anti-American Hands Off ‘Little House On The Prairie’
The Federalist | 2/3/2025 | Madeline Osburn
Laura Ingalls Wilder did not cross the country in a covered wagon and triumph over wolves, floods, Indians, and malaria to have her life’s work rewritten by Los Angeles green juice yuppies, but here we are. Netflix officially announced a “Little House on the Prairie” reboot is in the works.
The Indians win.
The principle religion is Peyote…
All the homesteads acknowledge that the land rightly belongs to the Native Americans…
White man speak with forked tongue…
Oh man, I love the classics.
Elizabeth Warren (aka Pocahontas):
“The expansion westward was a racist mistake, you pale face scumbags”!
“We learn how the Ingalls were the real villains all along”
I heard that one of the old episodes had the kids eating peanut butter sandwiches before peanut butter was invented. O.M.G!
… we can expect special guest stars from all sorts of diverse backgrounds, including:
The Small Salon on the Savanah
The Itty-bitty Igloo on the Icefloe
The Vapid Villa on the Veldt
The Puny Prefab on the Peninsula
The Miniature Manor on the Moors
It’s not a “little house,” it’s a “tiny house” and the Ingalls are new wave vegan hipsters.
Seriously, the original show was Steven Spielberg-grade trite.