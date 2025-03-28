Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/21/2025 : New Matches 3/28/2025

It’s Friday and my turn to guest host.
Results
|Valerie Leon
|No Preference
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|127
|2
|44
|Barbara Carerra
|No Preference
|Tsai Chin
|126
|1
|22
Week of 3/28/2025
Match 1
Karen Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi)
Actress: Karin Dor Nationality: German Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.
VS
Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger
Age: 71, born 8 December 1953
Country of origin: United States
Height: 5′ 6″
Relationship Status: In a relationship
Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.
Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.
Match 2
Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs)
Actress: Jill St. John Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.
VS
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
Karen, Karin, Karyn, Karon, Caren, Carin, Caryn, Caron.
It doesn’t matter 😐 how you spell it they’re all still Karens.
“Knock knock
Who’s there?
Karen.
Karen who? You don’t mean “A KAREN”do you?! 😨
“Just unlock the damn door and let me in Bob!…or there will consequences”… 💀
Bob and Karen? Who knew? And why would Bob lock out Karen? And what will the consequences be? How will this end? We’re on the edge of our seats!!
Stay tuned for more on “As The Pënis Burns.” And now a word from our alternate sponsor.
Director holds up cue cards –
CLAP! 👏