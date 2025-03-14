Bond Girlathon Friday : Week 3/7/2025 Results : New Matches 3/14/2025

My turn to guest host. Got a tidbit of info for everyone. Stay healthy cause the schedule for the Bond girlathon will be running through 2032. Seriously. No joke. Walrus wouldn’t lie to me.
Results
|Luciana Paluzzi
|No Preference
|Serena Scott Thomas
|142
|4
|79
|Molly Peters
|No Preference
|Halle Berry
|187
|1
|107
Matches for 3/14/2025
Match 1
Maryse Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Rosamund Pike (Miranda Frost)
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”
VS
Actress: Rosamund Pike Nationality: English Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.
Match 2
Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)
Mie Hama Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.
VS
Actress: Rachel Grant Nationality: Filipino Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.
James Bond once slept through a 7.00 earthquake. He was shaken but not stirred.
