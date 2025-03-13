Straight Line of the Day: I’m Thinking of Becoming a Godfather. Are There Any Wrongs You Want Me To Right?

  7. I’d like you to work on the “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” problem. The axiom needs work, especially when it comes to Congress. You know, like why hasn’t Chuck E Schumer been turned into ground chuck already? I can’t help but think that would be a good thing.

    You might consider a “quantum mechanics” approach. Or one that involves “plate tectonics”! (Very powerful.) Other notions that could be incorporated are “Big Bang Theory,” “extinction level event,” and “climate change”. These are important, modern terms that render any Science! discussion more relevant. And they can’t help but improve one’s problem solving!

    See what you can do. Thanks.

  9. It’s a step, so go for it. If you make it, you have options. For instance, once you’re a godfather you could then transition to fairy godmother. The possibilities are endless…

