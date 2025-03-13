Straight Line of the Day: I’m Thinking of Becoming a Godfather. Are There Any Wrongs You Want Me To Right? Posted by Oppo on 13 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Yes. Dogs.
Personally, I would just tell everyone to kiss my pinky ring and worship me.
Mob psychosis.
Good luck with this one – I’ve been horribly treated by Emu for many years…
Sports officials who don’t know what a strike is, never see traveling or blatant flopping, can’t figure out what a catch is or when contact is actually “roughing the passer”…
Can you go back and fix the “Tuck Rule”? Brady fumbled!!!
I had one thing in mind, but I recently learned in another post here it’s supposed to be DIY thing.
Yeah because any other way is just “sex”
Oh, God NO!
Remember to wipe things down afterwards…
I’d like you to work on the “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” problem. The axiom needs work, especially when it comes to Congress. You know, like why hasn’t Chuck E Schumer been turned into ground chuck already? I can’t help but think that would be a good thing.
You might consider a “quantum mechanics” approach. Or one that involves “plate tectonics”! (Very powerful.) Other notions that could be incorporated are “Big Bang Theory,” “extinction level event,” and “climate change”. These are important, modern terms that render any Science! discussion more relevant. And they can’t help but improve one’s problem solving!
See what you can do. Thanks.
Two wrongs don’t make a right, but three do.
With four you get egg roll…
I’d like the rest of my horse back.
Sorry, it ran off to post on the internet…
What could you possibly do with that much glue?
It’s a step, so go for it. If you make it, you have options. For instance, once you’re a godfather you could then transition to fairy godmother. The possibilities are endless…
Just don’t encourage him to become a witch. I’m a descendant of Mary Parker who was executed in 1692 in the Salem witch trials. These things have to be handled delicately.
I want all debts to be paid.
More Open Road Tolling. If we had Open Road Tolling back in my day, Santino would still be alive.
How are you at recovering shillelaghs?