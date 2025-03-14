Straight Line of the Day: Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow: ..

22 Comments

  4. “Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer
    The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,
    Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,
    And by opposing end them?”

    (Trump, it seems, is doing both. We are in very unstable times. /serious)

  6. Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow….

    You know those tiny little thingamabobs that sometimes hang a little but off the doohickeys, then you go to pick it up and it sticks you right in the palm of the hand? Yeah, maybe beware of those, they’re pretty freaking annoying.

  10. Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow….
    Biting the inside of your mouth. I hate that. Also falling on your head. I really hate that. That’s about it.

