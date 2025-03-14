Straight Line of the Day: Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow: .. Posted by Oppo on 14 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
What You Should Beware of Tomorrow: ..
Beware of Brutus! (Al Green and his pimp cane)
Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow: ..
Anna Maria Alberghetti.
I totally believe you Walrus Bruno de la Ricci.
Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow….
Senators, especially angry Roman senators.
How about the Washington Senators?
Are you referring to the mediocre baseball team that moved to Minneapolis in 1961, to become the Minnesota Twins, or those other even more useless senators like Shiff and Schumer??
The ones that became Rangers.
“Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,
Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,
And by opposing end them?”
(Trump, it seems, is doing both. We are in very unstable times. /serious)
Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow: ..
… golf buddies named Brutus who carry knives??? Maybe??
Et tu Bogey?
Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow….
You know those tiny little thingamabobs that sometimes hang a little but off the doohickeys, then you go to pick it up and it sticks you right in the palm of the hand? Yeah, maybe beware of those, they’re pretty freaking annoying.
Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow….
Mispronouncing Basil.
My nickname is Lavender Jones and I’ve never had to worry about any mispronouncing but I am glad that Jones isn’t even my last name.
Beware of words that end in “ides.” And there are hundreds! Some of them bring doom and gloom. 😆😟
Like riptides. Those things are freaky weird.
Well, Saturday night’s alright for fighting – get a little action in…
Beware the Ides of March! What You Should Beware of Tomorrow….
Biting the inside of your mouth. I hate that. Also falling on your head. I really hate that. That’s about it.
Yes, that hurts almost as bad as getting racked in the family jewels by a 🏀 basketball.
Rub some dirt on it and walk it off.
I was going to but I was in a gym at the time and couldn’t find any besides, it’s hard to walk when your curled up like a Rolly Polly.
I am so disappointed in you.
The Washington Generals.
The Globetrotters better look out!