I’m Getting a Contact High From Listening To This Gibberish

Kamala Harris mocked over bizarre Doritos word salad during speech about AI: ‘Three wines deep’

NY Post ^ | 3/11/25 | Anthony Blair

The failed 2024 Democratic presidential candidate went off on a bizarre (and nacho cheese-flavored) tangent while trying to make a point about DoorDash and affordable housing during her headline slot at the HumanX conference at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday.

Harris, 60, left many baffled during her conversation with Nuno Sebastiao, CEO of data science company Feedzai, as she recounted ordering food on DoorDash to keep her going while watching last week’s Oscars.

“We did DoorDash ’cause I wanted Doritos. And the red carpet part was about to start and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store. So it was DoorDash … So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars,” she burbled.

Her actions were described as “consumer behavior” by a game Sebastiao in response.

“And that’s right. But here’s the thing: At what point do we also uplift and highlight the consumer’s right to also expect — and you can debate with me if it should be a right — I think it should,” Harris rambled on.

“To expect that the innovation would also be weighted in terms of solving their everyday problems, which are beyond my craving for Doritos, but about whatever — and I know the work is happening — around, you know, scientific discoveries, for example, to cure longstanding diseases.

“But I’m going to throw out another one,” she added, changing the subject almost completely. “I would love it if there would be an investment of resources in solving the affordable housing issue in America. Like, help me with that. Help me with that.”