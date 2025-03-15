Straight Line of the Day: In an Alternate Universe, President Kamala Harris… Posted by Oppo on 15 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Thank goodness “Alternative Universe” is just a theory.
I vote to cease mention of this Kamala person from here forward.
In an Alternate Universe, President Kamala Harris…
.. already.died in office from terminal cackling. Cankles delivered the eulogy with lots of cackling..
In an Alternate Universe, President Kamala Harris…
…would be just as big an idiot as she is in this universe.
In an Alternate Universe, President Kamala Harris…
was still an oxymoron.
In an Alternate Universe, President Kamala Harris…
…rules with an iron hand over her domain: The Yellow School Bus Fan Club.