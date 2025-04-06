Saturday Night Hootenanny

Got a special Hootenanny for you tonight. As George Carlin said, “Here’s some solid gold to make you feel o-old.” Yup, all these songs were out 50 years ago this year. Yikes! I hope you cnturn your hearing aids up enough to hear them clearly.

I’m taking requests. If you have year you want to hear. Hehe that rhymes. Let me know and I’ll throw something together. Also, if you have a special artist you like mention a name and I’m game. Hehe, that rhymes as well!

Enjoy.

Like this: Like Loading...