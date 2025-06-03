Straight Line of the Day: If You Had To Attach a Label to Yourself, It Would Read: … Posted by Oppo on 3 June 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…I am the Great Sarcastro.
Sarcasm about the Castro Bros is what I do.
But they’ve both gone to the Great Commune in the Sky.
…”Fragile – Use No Hooks”
… “DO NOT RETURN”
…”If found to be misbehaving, smite vigorously with the Book of Concord until he repents”…
… “STUDENT HUMAN”…
Stay Back 50 Feet
So, your a dump truck?
Wash in gentle cycle. Blow dry.
If I had to attach a label to myself… Well, thankfully, I don’t have to. Do I really? I don’t think I do! You’re just making this stuff up! What is it with all these hypotheticals? Huh? And, HEY! I am not a contrarian!! Although, some people think I am.
Okay, you don’t get ONE label for me. You get a LIST of them!
List maker
Philosophical
Argumentative
Stubborn
Sequencer
Engineer
Scot-Irish (kiss my butt! 🤣 And pour me a drrink!)
“Exit Only”
Good luck. You will need it.
Nyuk nyuk nyukel dragging neanderthal.
“Warning: Contents Under Pressure”
Post no Bills