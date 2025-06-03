Straight Line of the Day: If You Had To Attach a Label to Yourself, It Would Read: …

  9. If I had to attach a label to myself… Well, thankfully, I don’t have to. Do I really? I don’t think I do! You’re just making this stuff up! What is it with all these hypotheticals? Huh? And, HEY! I am not a contrarian!! Although, some people think I am.

    Okay, you don’t get ONE label for me. You get a LIST of them!

    List maker
    Philosophical
    Argumentative
    Stubborn
    Sequencer
    Engineer
    Scot-Irish (kiss my butt! 🤣 And pour me a drrink!)

