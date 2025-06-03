Welcome to IMAO! Just Fill Out This Easy Survey Before Continuing

“No ethnicity”? None?

Name:

☑ Schicklegruber

☑ Not Schicklegruber

☑ None

John Wayne being confronted with this survey:

“Yeah, I’ll clear all selections.”

7 Comments

  3. This just in!…Bernie, OAC and the other Democrats just announced their new united response to DOGE. They will call it “DOUCHE”..Department Of Unchecked Cash Heading Everywhere…
    Expect lots of media coverage…checks in the mail..

  4. Angle Of The Dangle: (select all that apply)

    ◻ Left
    ◻ Center
    ◻ Right
    ◻ Concave up
    ◻ Convex down
    ◻ Elongated
    ◻ Enhanced
    ◻ Recessed
    ◻ Button
    ◻ Needle
    ◻ Missing
    ◻ None

    (The women, inclluding Interns, are compiling this information.)

  5. I was given a survey worse than this by a potential medical provider a couple of years ago. I walked out and went to Urgent Care. $40, 2 prescriptions and 3 days, and all was well. Happened to drive past the other provider recently, they are no longer there. Maybe they should have been more concerned with actual medical care.

