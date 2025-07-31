San Jose tattoo artist fighting deportation arrested on criminal charges in Berkeley

NBC Bay Area | July 29, 2025 A San Jose tattoo artist who is facing ICE deportation …

Q: What Did The Tattoo Artist Do During the Biden Administration?

A: Deplane! Deplane!

… was arrested and is now being held for mental evaluation after authorities say he attempted three carjackings along a commercial stretch of Berkeley on Sunday. Guillermo Media Reyes, 31, has ... served prison time for attempted murder. At 5 a.m. Saturday, police say Reyes called 911 to report a woman screaming in a vacant house on Prince Street in Berkeley, next door to where Reyes has been staying. Police arrived and found a broken window in the back and Reyes suffering from cuts to his hand.

— and here’s my very favorite part of the story:

Officers left, …

🙂

… but four hours later, a big-rig driver alerted authorities that he was approached by a shirtless man, later identified by authorities as Reyes, who allegedly stole his cell phone and tried to take his truck, which was hauling several vehicles on San Pablo Avenue. However, the truck quickly stalled, and Reyes ran off. Police say the trucker’s phone was later abandoned.

Poor phone.

But his cousin — a handheld radio — had a better fate:

Farther north on San Pablo Avenue, Reyes allegedly went into a local café’s kitchen and then to a rental car agency next door. Medics were summoned to a “medical emergency” at the café, possibly a fentanyl overdose, according to dispatch traffic, but Reyes fled north as emergency responders arrived. Reyes then went to the rental car office next door, authorities say, where he allegedly took a handheld radio.

… which was to benefit him how?

And: “allegedly”? Was the radio still in office after this tattoo artist left, or not? Was it later found in his (aptly named) possession?

According to police, Reyes went across the street, where firefighters saw the attempted carjacking of a Prius from a customer in line at a local bakery. A toddler was in the back seat of that victim’s car as Reyes attempted to drive off, authorities say, but the car wouldn’t start because the keys were not inside.

Fob-use-less!

Will a Democrat judge order him to Advance to Go and Collect $200?

July 18, 2025 SAN FRANCISCO, CA — In a powerful rebuke of ICE’s retaliatory efforts, a federal court today granted a preliminary injunction protecting Guillermo Medina Reyes, a beloved [Journalism!] Bay Area tattoo artist, organizer, and immigrant rights advocate, from being immediately re-detained by immigration authorities. U.S. District Judge Rita Lin’s order means that Guillermo will be provided a bond hearing before an immigration judge to determine whether or not he will remain free, and confirming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cannot unilaterally decide to re-detain someone in Guillermo’s position who was released on bond by an immigration judge.

