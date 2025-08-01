Friday Filler Posted by walruskkkch on 1 August 2025, 10:00 am Since I’m at away for a Wedding here are some babes and guns and cars for your amusement.
“All better when loaded, eh?”
I’ll have the number one please. I bet she’s got a southern accent that’ll ease an itchy trigger finger.
She’s wearing that controversial Dukes of Hazzard flag! Remove it!
I haven’t been able to post here for days until now and I figured IMAO finally blocked me for being unfunny one time too many. I had to resort to making comments on the Fox News Pages..which has been pretty fun ever since the Bombshell Obama and Gang report came out. I almost had to resort going to the Sports Pickle for added entertainment.
Btw….the blond babe standing by the classic car looks strikingly like my h.s. girlfriend especially if she had black hair and eyes..the one that got away. 😭
I was curious why there was an eerie silence.
Did you get an error message, or was it that the website just wouldn’t respond correctly when you pushed “Post Comment”?
I’ve slept since then but yeah I believe it said something to the effect website not responding.
Response was “Denied”, which is somewhat typical in my life.
(wink, wink, nudge, nudge)
BTW, thanks. I was entertained.
That’s it! I remember it now you said it.
I just thought that AI was screening responses and really didn’t like what I was writing…