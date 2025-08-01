Straight Line of the Day: Tell Me More About My Eyes … Posted by Oppo on 1 August 2025, 12:00 pm (This isn’t going to make much sense to those who haven’t seen Bugs Bunny and the Three Bears.)
If I remember correctly I saw it in ’64 during intermission to Gone With The Wind at the 2pm matinee that offered free entry with 2 proof of purchases of milk carton tops.
Me now? I have early glaucoma and early cataracts but the cute young lady who just recently did an eye test on me sounded sooooo cute every time she said “blink”.
“Your eyes are like Chinese coins with dollops of caviar in the middle. “
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Mon chéri, your love is ze only thing that smells sweeter than me!
“They’re up here, by the way…”