Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 6/27/2025 : New Matches for 7/4/2025

Happy birthday America!

Results

Lana Wood vs Martine Beswick
132048

Aliza Gur vs Lola Larson
103237

Matches for 7/4/2025

Match 1

Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Honor Blackman2 – 0 – 0269 – 4 – 150
Pussy Galore

Actress:Honor Blackman
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.

Honor Blackman

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Trina Parks0 – 2 – 026 – 4 – 364
Thumper

Actress:Trina Parks
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.

Trina parks

Match 2

Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Denise Perrier (Marie)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Shirley Eaton1 – 1 – 0243 – 1 – 209
Jill Masterson

Actress:Shirley Eaton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.

Shirley Eaton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Denise Perrier0 – 2 – 066 – 22 – 238
Marie

Denise Perrier
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.

Denise Perrier

