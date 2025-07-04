Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 6/27/2025 : New Matches for 7/4/2025

Happy birthday America!
Matches for 7/4/2025
Match 1
Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Honor Blackman
|2 – 0 – 0
|269 – 4 – 150
Actress: Honor Blackman Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Trina Parks
|0 – 2 – 0
|26 – 4 – 364
Actress: Trina Parks Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.
Match 2
Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Denise Perrier (Marie)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Shirley Eaton
|1 – 1 – 0
|243 – 1 – 209
Actress: Shirley Eaton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Denise Perrier
|0 – 2 – 0
|66 – 22 – 238
Denise Perrier Nationality: French Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.