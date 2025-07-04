Happy Fourth! Posted by Oppo on 4 July 2025, 11:00 am I asked the interns to provide some fireworks for today, but this was all I got: . See ya, England and monarchies. Wouldn’t want to be ya.: Gen. Charle O’Hara surrendering to Gen. Benjamin Lincoln. 1
Oh my, is Boom Lady calling for the blowing up of the WH like Madonna did once? 💣
Give those Interns do-better-slips. Better yet, send them over to my house for instruction! (Multiple topics.) Tell them about my strawberry shortcake and cherry pie. Also, breakfast sausage.
Schnitzengruben or nothin.