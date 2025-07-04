Happy Fourth!

Posted by on

I asked the interns to provide some fireworks for today, but this was all I got:

.

See ya, England and monarchies. Wouldn’t want to be ya.:

Gen. Charle O’Hara surrendering to Gen. Benjamin Lincoln.
1

3 Comments

  2. Give those Interns do-better-slips. Better yet, send them over to my house for instruction! (Multiple topics.) Tell them about my strawberry shortcake and cherry pie. Also, breakfast sausage.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.