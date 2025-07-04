Straight Line of the Day: A Russian Warship Snuck by the British in the English Channel. How?

Much like Washington’s Crossing of the Unaware.

Russian naval ship ‘disguised’ itself while passing through English Channel BBC | 06/24/2025 | Ned Davies, Joshua Cheetham & Matt Murphy

A Russian warship disguised itself using a fake ID signal while travelling through the English Channel with two sanctioned oil tankers, a BBC Verify investigation has found.

The Boikiy – a corvette armed with guided missiles – broadcast the fake ID code as it passed through the Channel on Saturday.