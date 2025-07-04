Straight Line of the Day: A Russian Warship Snuck by the British in the English Channel. How?

Posted by on

Much like Washington’s Crossing of the Unaware.

Russian naval ship ‘disguised’ itself while passing through English Channel
BBC | 06/24/2025 | Ned Davies, Joshua Cheetham & Matt Murphy

{Very glad they assigned Mr. “Cheetham” to this story.}

A Russian warship disguised itself using a fake ID signal while travelling through the English Channel with two sanctioned oil tankers, a BBC Verify investigation has found.

The Boikiy – a corvette armed with guided missiles – broadcast the fake ID code as it passed through the Channel on Saturday.

  • Transmitted: “Would you like to come back to my place, Boikiy Boikiy?”
  • Pretended to be fish looking for chips and greasy capitalist newspapers.
  • Nobody expects the Spanish Borschtmada!
  • Pretended to be zlotysom and nyetsome.
  • Pretended to be battleships Scharnhorst and Gneisenau and the heavy cruiser Prinz Eugen.
  • Endorsed — in the clear, loudly — rum, sodomy, and the lash.
  • Pretended to be filming remake of “The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!” with Shelley Winters in the role of Jonathan Winters. Who doesn’t want to see that?
  • Told Prince Charles — I mean, King Charles — they were Greta on yet another mission.
  • Signalled “England Expects Every Man Will Pay His Duty.”
  • Pretended to be a flotilla of illegal muslim immigrants from Iraq of Gibralter.
  • Sang “Rus Britannia” in thoroughly vodka-soaked voices.
  • Went at tea-time.
